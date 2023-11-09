Currently located at unit 20/22 in the Cwmbran Centre, the popular outdoor clothing chain has been preparing for this move since late 2022.

The company will be moving to a site in Cwmbran Retail Park on Cwmbran Drive and will be next door to clothing giant Next.

The chain will close its doors in the Cwmbran Centre for the final time on Friday, November 10, with the new store opening to customers on Saturday, November 11 from 9am.

The boss of the outdoor clothing and equipment retailer, Mark Neale, is from Ebbw Vale.

Despite one big name retailer set to leave the Cwmbran Centre, they have experienced a bumper year of new tenants, with 17 new retailers opening stores.

The most recent of these was home furnishings company Dunelm, which opened on Tuesday, October 31 on the pitch opposite the soon-to-be former Mountain Warehouse.

The Cwmbran Centre is owned and operated by LCP, part of M Core.

Alex Williams of LCP said: “While it is always disappointing when a national brand confirms it is vacating, we are confident that given the surrounding success in Cwmbran Centre we will soon be in a position to announce an exciting new retailer for this space.

“With Dunelm recently opening immediately adjacent, the town has been even busier than usual in the last few weeks, and Mountain Warehouse currently occupies what is arguably the best pitch in Cwmbran.

“We’ve recently announced the arrival of a national sports brand and gym operator, plus The Range is opening shortly, while eight other national retailers on South Walk alone have renewed their leases since we purchased the centre in 2022. The future's looking brighter than ever for the town centre.”

The Argus has asked the centre to confirm the retailer who will be moving into the site being made vacant by Mountain Warehouse.