Samuel McIlveen physically abused his former partner in a shocking attack not long after being bailed over an unpleasant assault on police.

Both alcohol-fuelled attacks took place in Pontypool last year, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

In a victim impact statement his ex-girlfriend said: “He had assaulted me by kicking me to my chest, punching me in the face and then dragging me by my hair through my home.”

McIlveen, 32, of Rockville Street, Belfast pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of assaulting a police officer.

The offences took place on April 20 and April 30, 2022.

The defendant has previous convictions for similar offences.

Tom Roberts representing McIlveen said: “He seeks to assure the court through me that he is remorseful and he does take responsibility for his actions.

“The defendant has cited alcohol consumption as a significant factor in what has caused him to offend in this way.

“Such awareness allows me to suggest on his behalf that he is not a lost cause and that with the proper assistance and guidance of the probation service, he has the tools to become rehabilitated.”

Judge Eugene Egan told McIlveen: “On April 6, 2022 you were sentenced to a community order for offences which included assaulting an emergency worker.

“Fourteen days later you committed fresh offences when you assaulted two police officers at work.

“You spat at one officer and you kicked another. You were arrested and interviewed and whilst that case was under investigation, 10 days later, you assaulted a female by kicking her and punching her.

“She was your former partner and you assaulted her in her own home where she should have felt safe.

“Your conduct in respect of her was cowardly and bullying.”

Judge Egan added: “In my view appropriate and adequate punishment can only occur here in the context of an immediate custodial sentence.

“You present a risk to the public, especially to female partners and officers arresting you, and there's been a history of poor compliance with court orders.

“You committed these offences whilst you'd recently been placed on a community order and when you were obliged to stay out of trouble.”

McIlveen, of Rockville Street, Belfast was jailed for 46 weeks and made the subject of a 10-year restraining order not to contact his ex-partner.