As of September, the majority of residential roads throughout Wales have changed from 30mph to 20mph.

The Welsh Government claims that the change will 'help save lives' but the move has been met with unprecedented backlash from residents, with over 460,000 people signing a petition in opposition.

Lee Waters MS, deputy climate change minister, has said that the "grace period" is now coming to an end.

The Welsh Government has confirmed that enforcement of the 20mph limits will start in December.

And GoSafe has issued information on its fixed speed cameras in Wales and that those in 20mph zones can be adjusted accordingly.

A spokesperson said: "Fixed camera schemes can be adjusted if there is a change in the speed limit. We will work closely with local authorities to monitor and assess these areas across Wales and ensure that any adjustments are made where required to enforce the new speed limit.

"Fixed cameras are installed where the collision risk is highest, and enforcement will occur where there is evidence of low compliance with the new limit."