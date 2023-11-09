FIXED speed cameras can be adjusted to 20mph ahead of enforcement of the new speed limit, GoSafe has said.
As of September, the majority of residential roads throughout Wales have changed from 30mph to 20mph.
The Welsh Government claims that the change will 'help save lives' but the move has been met with unprecedented backlash from residents, with over 460,000 people signing a petition in opposition.
Lee Waters MS, deputy climate change minister, has said that the "grace period" is now coming to an end.
The Welsh Government has confirmed that enforcement of the 20mph limits will start in December.
MORE NEWS:
- Village pub set to reopen after being bought in memory of much-loved former patron
- Teenager seriously injured in motorbike crash was "driving far too fast"
- Police raise concerns over youths entering abandoned building in Flintshire
And GoSafe has issued information on its fixed speed cameras in Wales and that those in 20mph zones can be adjusted accordingly.
A spokesperson said: "Fixed camera schemes can be adjusted if there is a change in the speed limit. We will work closely with local authorities to monitor and assess these areas across Wales and ensure that any adjustments are made where required to enforce the new speed limit.
"Fixed cameras are installed where the collision risk is highest, and enforcement will occur where there is evidence of low compliance with the new limit."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here