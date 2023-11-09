Box Hotel 161, also known as Old Victoria Hotel or hotel 24/7, has been served a notice by Gwent Police over numerous reports from local residents about anti-social behaviour and nuisance in the property.

Officers have affixed a temporary closure notice to the hotel, preventing anyone who is not the owner or a regular resident from entering the building until a hearing at the Magistrates court is held to determine if the notice can be made more permanent. Anyone who does not fall into these categories that enters the building during these times faces being arrested.

According to the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Powers Act 2014, officers have the power to “close down properties which they suspect to be in involved in persistent crime, disorder or nuisance”.

If the permanent closure notice is granted, the property will be sealed for a minimum of three months to deter this kind of behaviour from happening again.

In a letter sent to all local residents impacted by this behaviour, Inspector Ian Bartholomew of Gwent Police said: “We are aware that there has been nuisance and anti-social behaviour related to this property and would like to inform you of action that is currently being taken.”

He then explained the details of the property closure notice and the next steps expected in the process.

He concluded: “I am aware that there may have been a lengthy period of nuisance associated with this property and would like to reassure you that Gwent Police do not tolerate anti-social behaviour and we have an on-going commitment to tackle these issues.”

The hearing to decide on a permanent closure is also supposed to take place within 24 hours, with the letter to residents sent on Monday, November 6.

Gwent Police have been contacted to confirm the outcome of the hearing at the Magistrates court.