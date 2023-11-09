The former England cricket captain was taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries while filming for Top Gear.

Previously, he appeared to have facial injuries when he was spotted for the first time in public nine months after his crash.

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff still 'healing', says Top Gear's Chris Harris

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, Chris Harris said that Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff is still "healing".

He said: “It was a serious incident. I’m not going say any more than that. As I’ve said in the book and in the few interviews I’ve given, I’m so proud of the fact that team Top Gear kept everything quiet and we were dignified.

“There is nothing out there about what happened and there won’t be.

“There’s no mole in the organisation. I’m really, really proud of that.

“As long as he’s healing, it’s great to see him out and about being passionate about cricket.

'He's healing'



Chris Harris from Top Gear spoke to #BBCBreakfast about his colleague Andrew Flintoff who is recovering from a crash while filming the BBC TV showhttps://t.co/yongukmoBf pic.twitter.com/4NzfMIxghJ — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) November 9, 2023

“I’m sad I’m not doing Top Gear with him at the moment, but that’s life, it’s the best thing for him right now.”

Speaking about the impact of the crash on his own life, Harris added: “I suddenly had nothing to do.

“I have got another business, which is an online car platform which is great. I do stuff there.

“But my day job went and you can imagine your muscle memory of working life is really important, you guys have your routines, if that suddenly stops and suddenly you don’t talk to those people, you don’t see those people, then you go into a slightly dark place. I think I really missed it.”

He added: “It does make you reflect on the times that it might have gone wrong, maybe.

“And that made me think I’ve got responsibilities. I’ve got children. Have I been reckless?

“The answer is I don’t think I have. But I did have moments of thought have I push this too far?

“Also, I’m old and I don’t bounce the way I used to.

“When you’re 25, you bounce nicely. Later you don’t bounce so well. It’s all about bouncing.”