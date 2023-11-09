Disney+ has announced the content coming to the platform this Christmas so if you’re ready to get cosy, you could be in for a treat.

From popular TV shows such as Glee to Christmas films like Home Alone, there’s something for everyone.

Let’s take a look at the content coming to Disney+ this Christmas.

Disney+ content you can watch on the platform this Christmas

New arrivals

  • The Santa Clauses – Season 2 with two episodes on November 8 plus new episodes weekly
  • Dashing Through the Snow – November 17
  • Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever – December 8
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – December 15
  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Two episodes on December 20 plus new episodes weekly

South Wales Argus: Season 2 of The Santa Clauses is available to watch now on Disney Season 2 of The Santa Clauses is available to watch now on Disney (Image: Disney+)

Christmas films/specials

  • Home Alone
  • Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • Home Sweet Home Alone
  • Home Alone 4
  • The Santa Clause
  • Santa Clause 2
  • Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
  • Die Hard
  • Die Hard 2
  • Die Hard 4.0
  • Die Hard with a Vengeance
  • Prep & Landing
  • Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
  • Prep & Landing: Operation: Secret Santa
  • Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (30th anniversary)
  • The Muppet Christmas Carol
  • A Muppets Christmas
  • Miracle on 34th Street (1947) 
  • Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
  • Jingle All The Way 
  • The Family Stone
  • Disney’s A Christmas Carol
  • Frozen 
  • Frozen 2
  • Godmothered
  • Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
  • Olaf Presents
  • Once Upon a Snowman
  • Noelle
  • The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
  • The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe
  • Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
  • Mickey’s Christmas Carol
  • Mickey Saves Christmas
  • Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas
  • Weekend Family: Christmas Special
  • Pluto’s Christmas Tree
  • LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
  • Beauty And The Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
  • The Search for Santa Paws
  • Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
  • Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
  • Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
  • 12 Dates of Christmas
  • I’ll Be Home for Christmas
  • Christmas … Again?!
  • Arendelle Castle Yule Log
  • Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition
  • The Disney Holiday Singalong

South Wales Argus: Disney viewers can get into the festive spirit with Ice Age: A Mammoth ChristmasDisney viewers can get into the festive spirit with Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas (Image: Disney+)

Christmas TV/themed episodes

  • The Santa Clauses S1 (S2 available 9 November)
  • The Bear S2 E6: “Fishes” 
  • Modern Family S1 E10: “Undeck the Halls”
  • Modern Family  S10 E10: “Stuck in a Moment”
  • Modern Family  S5 E10: “The Old Man & the Tree”
  • Black-ish S1 E10: “Black Santa/White Christmas”
  • New Girl S2 E11: “Santa”
  • Grey’s Anatomy S6 E10: “Holidaze”
  • Grey’s Anatomy S9 E9: “Run, Baby, Run”
  • The Last Man on Earth S2 E9: “Secret Santa”
  • 9-1-1 S3 E10: “Christmas Spirit”
  • The X-Files S6 E6: “How the Ghosts Stole Christmas”
  • The X-Files S5 E6: “Christmas Carol”
  • Glee S5 E8: “Previously Unaired Christmas”
  • Glee S3 E9: “Extraordinary Merry Christmas”
  • Ugly Betty S4 59: “Be-Shure”
  • Scrubs S1 E11: “My Own Personal Jesus”
  • Scandal S5 E9: “Baby, It's Cold Outside”
  • Desperate Housewives S3 E10: “The Miracle Song”
  • How I Met Your Mother S2 E11: “How Lily Stole Christmas”
  • Donna Hay Christmas
  • Bob’s Burgers S10 E10: “Have Yourself A Maily Linda Christmas”
  • Bob’s Burgers S9 E10: “Better Off Sled”
  • Bob’s Burgers S8 E6: “The Bleakening”
  • The Cleveland Show S1 E9: “A Cleveland Brown Christmas”
  • The Cleveland Show S4 E6: “‘Tis the Cleveland to Be Sorry”
  • Family Guy S9 E9: “Road to the North Pole”
  • Family Guy S19 E9: “The First No L”
  • Family Guy S18 E9: “Christmas Is Coming”
  • Futurama S4 E2: “A Tale of Two Santas”
  • Futurama S7 E13: “Holiday Spectacular”
  • American Dad S8 E7: “Season’s Beatings”
  • American Dad S6 E9: “Rapture’s Delight”
  • American Dad S3 E9: “The Best Christmas Story Never Told”
  • Raven’s Home S5 E25: “A Country Christmas”
  • The Suite Life of Zack & Cody S1 E21: “Christmas at the Tipton”
  • The Proud Family S1 E11: “Seven Days of Kwanzaa”
  • That’s So Raven S1 E19: “Escape Claus”
  • Phineas and Ferb S2 E22: “Phineas and Ferb Christmas Vacation!”
  • The Suite Life on Deck S3 E15: “A London Carol”
  • Shake It Up S2 E11: “Jingle It Up”
  • Jessie S1 E8: “Christmas Story”
  • Good Luck Charlie S4 E17: “NYC Christmas”
  • Austin & Ally S3 E5: “Mix-Ups & Mistletoe
  • The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
  • To include The Simpsons Christmas episodes

Best of 2023 to watch

Every episode ever of…

Here are the TV shows you can watch every episode of on Disney+.

  • Grey’s Anatomy
  • This Is Us
  • Desperate Housewives
  • The Golden Girls
  • Modern Family
  • New Girl
  • How I Met Your Mother
  • Scrubs
  • Ugly Betty
  • The X-Files
  • Glee
  • Black-ish
  • The Americans
  • Criminal Minds
  • NCIS
  • Lost
  • 9-1-1
  • 24
  • The Walking Dead

What will you be watching on Disney+ this Christmas? Let us know in the comments.