New arrivals

The Santa Clauses – Season 2 with two episodes on November 8 plus new episodes weekly

Dashing Through the Snow – November 17

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever – December 8

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – December 15

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Two episodes on December 20 plus new episodes weekly

Christmas films/specials

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Home Sweet Home Alone

Home Alone 4

The Santa Clause

Santa Clause 2

Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard 4.0

Die Hard with a Vengeance

Prep & Landing

Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

Prep & Landing: Operation: Secret Santa

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (30th anniversary)

The Muppet Christmas Carol

A Muppets Christmas

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Jingle All The Way

The Family Stone

Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Frozen

Frozen 2

Godmothered

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

Olaf Presents

Once Upon a Snowman

Noelle

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Mickey’s Christmas Carol

Mickey Saves Christmas

Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas

Weekend Family: Christmas Special

Pluto’s Christmas Tree

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

Beauty And The Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

The Search for Santa Paws

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

12 Dates of Christmas

I’ll Be Home for Christmas

Christmas … Again?!

Arendelle Castle Yule Log

Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition

The Disney Holiday Singalong

Christmas TV/themed episodes

The Santa Clauses S1 (S2 available 9 November)

The Bear S2 E6: “Fishes”

Modern Family S1 E10: “Undeck the Halls”

Modern Family S10 E10: “Stuck in a Moment”

Modern Family S5 E10: “The Old Man & the Tree”

Black-ish S1 E10: “Black Santa/White Christmas”

New Girl S2 E11: “Santa”

Grey’s Anatomy S6 E10: “Holidaze”

Grey’s Anatomy S9 E9: “Run, Baby, Run”

The Last Man on Earth S2 E9: “Secret Santa”

9-1-1 S3 E10: “Christmas Spirit”

The X-Files S6 E6: “How the Ghosts Stole Christmas”

The X-Files S5 E6: “Christmas Carol”

Glee S5 E8: “Previously Unaired Christmas”

Glee S3 E9: “Extraordinary Merry Christmas”

Ugly Betty S4 59: “Be-Shure”

Scrubs S1 E11: “My Own Personal Jesus”

Scandal S5 E9: “Baby, It's Cold Outside”

Desperate Housewives S3 E10: “The Miracle Song”

How I Met Your Mother S2 E11: “How Lily Stole Christmas”

Donna Hay Christmas

Bob’s Burgers S10 E10: “Have Yourself A Maily Linda Christmas”

Bob’s Burgers S9 E10: “Better Off Sled”

Bob’s Burgers S8 E6: “The Bleakening”

The Cleveland Show S1 E9: “A Cleveland Brown Christmas”

The Cleveland Show S4 E6: “‘Tis the Cleveland to Be Sorry”

Family Guy S9 E9: “Road to the North Pole”

Family Guy S19 E9: “The First No L”

Family Guy S18 E9: “Christmas Is Coming”

Futurama S4 E2: “A Tale of Two Santas”

Futurama S7 E13: “Holiday Spectacular”

American Dad S8 E7: “Season’s Beatings”

American Dad S6 E9: “Rapture’s Delight”

American Dad S3 E9: “The Best Christmas Story Never Told”

Raven’s Home S5 E25: “A Country Christmas”

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody S1 E21: “Christmas at the Tipton”

The Proud Family S1 E11: “Seven Days of Kwanzaa”

That’s So Raven S1 E19: “Escape Claus”

Phineas and Ferb S2 E22: “Phineas and Ferb Christmas Vacation!”

The Suite Life on Deck S3 E15: “A London Carol”

Shake It Up S2 E11: “Jingle It Up”

Jessie S1 E8: “Christmas Story”

Good Luck Charlie S4 E17: “NYC Christmas”

Austin & Ally S3 E5: “Mix-Ups & Mistletoe

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

To include The Simpsons Christmas episodes

Best of 2023 to watch

The Bear – Season 2

Fleishman Is In Trouble

The Full Monty

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story

Extraordinary

Only Murders In The Building – Season 3

Welcome To Wrexham – Season 2

Moving

Welcome To Chippendales

Secret Invasion

Loki – Season 2

Ahsoka

No One Will Save You

A Small Light

Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory

Avatar: The Way Of Water

The Little Mermaid

Every episode ever of…

Here are the TV shows you can watch every episode of on Disney+.

Grey’s Anatomy

This Is Us

Desperate Housewives

The Golden Girls

Modern Family

New Girl

How I Met Your Mother

Scrubs

Ugly Betty

The X-Files

Glee

Black-ish

The Americans

Criminal Minds

NCIS

Lost

9-1-1

24

The Walking Dead

