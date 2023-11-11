The café, found in the village of Cefn Hengoed, has been named Café Zara by owner Zara Hern and her partner.

Ms Hern comes from a background in nursing, having managed a domiciliary care company and worked with Caerphilly Council for a decade. She is now a band 4 administrator for the NHS and will continue this work alongside the café.

As a former nurse, she has a real passion for helping others to the point that she has put plans in place over the next few weeks to provide a ‘meals on wheels’ service to those elderly or ill patients across Caerphilly county who cannot get out for a nice meal.

There will be a home delivery service available for everyone to use, and the café will be on Just Eat to make orders online.

She said: “I know from my domiciliary care experience the local council doesn’t provide hot meals on delivery to people. They will also be able to purchase a frozen meal for the weekends.”

Not only this, but Ms Hern plans to open the doors on Christmas Eve to those struggling, lonely or less fortunate over the festive period and invite them in for a free meal, hot drink, and a chance to socialise with others while being warmed by a real log burner fire.

More details on this and the meals on wheels service will be available in the next few weeks.

Ms Hern said: “‘I am very excited to see what the future holds for Café Zara.

“My partner and I have worked very hard the last few weeks and I really do hope I can make a difference within this small community.”

Between the hours of 9am-2.30pm, people can indulge in breakfasts and typical lunchtime café food, but from 5.30pm to 10pm, the café will be providing meals including burgers and pizzas to the local community.

The café will open from 9am on Saturday, November 11 at 92 Gelligaer Road, CF82 7HN.

As it stands, the café will only be open on weekends, but further opening times will be confirmed at a later date.

To keep up to date with all the details, you can find Café Zara on Facebook.

The team are also looking for part time members of staff, with applications welcomed.