Kyle Cauchi, 30, was jailed after he pursued a vendetta against Jack Thomas who was employed at the company’s store in Blackwood.

Peter Donnison, prosecuting, said Mr Thomas had testified against the defendant at Newport Magistrates' Court.

Cauchi was handed a suspended 14-week prison sentence after he was convicted of a public order offence.

While he was on bail for this case, the defendant went to the Wilko store on Blackwood’s High Street and made a threat against Mr Thomas.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Cauchi had said to his colleagues: “Tell that boy not to lie in court again.

“I will smash his head in when I see him.”

The day after Cauchi was given the suspended sentence on September 27, he went to Mr Thomas’ home and started damaging his car.

When Mr Thomas’ mother Jacqueline Lewis came out of their home, the defendant attacked her and kicked her when she was on the floor.

Cauchi, of Millers Wood, Penmaen, Blackwood admitted threatening to take revenge, assault by beating, criminal damage and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

He has 46 previous convictions for 107 offences.

These include battery, possession of an offensive weapon, harassment, assault of an emergency worker, possession of a prohibited weapon and theft.

The court was asked to take into account the defendant’s guilty pleas.

Judge Lucy Crowther told Cauchi: “There was the use of the threat of violence in the workplace – this was an unpleasant threat.

“You then went to Mr Thomas’ home where he lives with his mother.

“You damaged his car and when his mother came out, you assaulted her and kicked her when she was on the floor.

“She was completely shaken up and Mr Thomas found it very upsetting.

“These offences are aggravated by the fact that they were committed when you were on bail and then the subject of a suspended sentence.”

Judge Crowther jailed the defendant for 23 months.

He was also made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact his two victims.