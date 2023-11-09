Live

M4 lane closed between J28 and J27 due to broken down truck

By Lauran O'Toole

  • A truck has broken down on the M4 eastbound between J28 Tredegar Park and J27 high Cross.
  • Lane one of three is closed and there is queuing traffic.
  • Traffic Wales is advising to plan ahead to avoid delays.

