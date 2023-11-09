Armed police and helicopters have been seen in the area since November 1 leading to many worried locals to question why.

A police helicopter was spotted hovering over the M48 Severn Bridge at around 4:10pm on November 1 and later in the same day it was spotted hovering around Newhouse roundabout, Chepstow.

The helicopter was again spotted in the area on November 4 and 5 with armed police.

The Argus can now reveal that the heavy police presence is in a bid to find missing wanted man Gareth Jenkins from Chepstow. The National Police Air Service confirmed that they were tasked to assist Gwent Police in a suspect search.

Gareth Jenkins from Chepstow is linked to an assault (Image: Gwent Police)

Gwent Police have been appealing to find the 38-year-old, who is linked to an assault, for over a week.

Last week Jenkins was spotted in B&M, Chepstow on both Monday 30 and Tuesday 31 October.

If you believe you have seen Jenkins Gwent Police have warned to not approach him and instead call 999.

Jenkins has links to the Monmouthshire area and the force’s appeal to find him remains.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Our appeal for information to locate him is still active and any details about his whereabouts would be greatly appreciated as he could have information to assist our enquiries into the assault investigation.”