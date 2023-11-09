The health board called a business continuity incident, or “black alert” on November 7 after 135 patients presented at University Hospital of Wales’ emergency department.

Medical director Meriel Jenny told BBC Wales a large number of patients presenting, along with the number of patients needed to be discharged meant they were left with a “negative number of beds”.

At the time, Gwent Health Board Aneurin Bevan told us yesterday, November 7, their services were not affected by the alert and they were supporting their colleagues at Cardiff and Vale the best they can.

Now, CVUHB say they have eased the alert to level 4 – extreme pressure.

A spokesperson for the board said: “The health board is in an improved position thanks to the collaborative efforts of colleagues and partner organisations, and importantly the support of the public.

“We have de-escalated the status from Business Continuity Incident to Level 4 (extreme pressure) effective today, November 9.

"There has been a decrease in the number of patients in the Emergency Unit, therefore easing pressure on colleagues and freeing up capacity for us to treat the most unwell patients.

“The situation will continue to be routinely assessed, however there is a considerable amount of work still to be done to maintain this stability more longer term.”

The Welsh Government said the military was not needed to assist the situation and they are being updated on the status of the health board.

It’s predicted this winter could be as hard on the health service as last year’s record breaking year’s end.

University Hospital Wales was placed under a black alert on November 7 (Image: PA Media)

The Welsh Government explained what they are doing to try ease pressures.

A spokesperson told this publication: “We’re investing in same-day emergency care and extra community beds as well as integrated solutions with social care services to improve patient flow through hospitals and tackle ambulance handover delays.”

The health board went on to thank staff and the community for their support at this difficult time.

“On behalf of the health board, sincere and heartfelt thanks to colleagues who have pulled together and supported one another in taking swift action to support patients.

“The perseverance and diligence shown has been truly remarkable.”

Anyone concerned, including loved ones or carers can access face-to-face appointments within the community, by telephone or video link.

To make an appointment, phone 02921 832552 or email staysteady.cardiff@wales.nhs.uk.