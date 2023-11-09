TWO PEOPLE are in hospital after a four-way crash this morning.
The emergency services were called shortly after 10.50am today to a report of crash on the eastbound carriageway of the A48 Eastern Avenue in Cardiff.
The crash caused a lane to be closed from Pentwyn Road to A4161 Southern Way.
A spokesperson from South Wales Police said: "Shortly after 10.50am today police were called concerning a report of a traffic collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A48 Eastern Avenue in Cardiff.
"The collision involved four cars. Two people have been taken to the University Hospital of Wales as a precaution.
"All vehicles will require recovery."
The crash caused slow traffic in the area with the average speed limit being just 10mph.
All lanes have now re-opened.
