The emergency services were called shortly after 10.50am today to a report of crash on the eastbound carriageway of the A48 Eastern Avenue in Cardiff.

The crash caused a lane to be closed from Pentwyn Road to A4161 Southern Way.

A spokesperson from South Wales Police said: "Shortly after 10.50am today police were called concerning a report of a traffic collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A48 Eastern Avenue in Cardiff.

"The collision involved four cars. Two people have been taken to the University Hospital of Wales as a precaution.

"All vehicles will require recovery."

The crash caused slow traffic in the area with the average speed limit being just 10mph.

All lanes have now re-opened.