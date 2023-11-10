The public will have a chance to remember those who lost their lives and those who continue to serve at the annual Newport parade and service this Sunday.

On Saturday, November 11, and Sunday, November 12, the city’s bus operator will provide free journeys to customers in military uniform or anyone who can present proof of current or previous service in any armed forces branch – including cadets.

Newport Bus says its drivers will be stopping at a “suitable and safe area” to honour the two-minute silences at 11am.

Member of staff Gareth Jones will lay a wreath at Newport Cenotaph on behalf of Newport Transport.

Similar commemorations are scheduled for Caerleon and Caldicot.

Service changes

Route 2 09.45 & 11.45 from Newport Bus Station: Via Kingsway, Cardiff Road, Belle Vue Lane, Friars Road then left onto Stow Hill and resume normal route from St. Woolos Hospital.

09.55 & 11.55 Byron Road to Newport Bus Station: Normal route to St. Woolos Hospital then right into Friars Road, Belle Vue Lane, Cardiff Road and Kingsway.

Route 9A 08.32, 09.37, 10.37, 11.37 from Newport Bus Station: Via Usk Way, George Street Bridge, right onto Corporation Road and resume normal route from Halstead Street.

08.57, 10.02, 11.02, 12.02 from Newport Retail Park to Newport Bus Station: Normal route to Eveswell School then left onto Wharf Road, George Street Bridge and Usk Way.

Route 9C 08.07, 09.07, 10.07, 11.07, 12.07 from Newport Bus Station: Via Usk Way, George Street Bridge, Wharf Road right onto Chepstow Road and resume normal route from Eveswell School.

08.35, 09.35, 10.35, 11.35 from Newport Retail Park to Newport Bus Station: Normal route to Coverack Road then George Street Bridge and Usk Way.

Route 16A/C 08.45, 09.45, 10.45, 11.45 from Newport Bus Station: Under the Old Green roundabout and resume normal route from Harlequin roundabout.

09.00, 10.00, 11.00, 12.00 from Clist Road to Newport Bus station: Normal route to Harlequin roundabout then under the Old Green roundabout.

Route 19 08.24, 09.24, 10.24, 11.24, 12.24 from Newport Bus Station: Under the Old Green roundabout and resume normal route from Harlequin roundabout.

08.37, 09.37, 10.37, 11.37 from Malpas Court to Newport Bus Station: Normal route to Harlequin roundabout then under the Old Green roundabout.

Route 26A 08.55, 10.45 from Newport Bus Station: Under the Old Green roundabout, Heidenheim Drive onto Caerleon Road link then right at Caerleon Road motorway roundabout, Caerleon Road left into St. Julian's Avenue and left into St. Julian's Road to resume the normal route.

09.10, 11.00 from St Julian's Primary School to Newport Bus Station: Normal route to Caerleon Road motorway roundabout then onto the link road to Heidenheim Drive then under the Old Green roundabout.

Route 29A 08.20 09.20 from Newport: Under the Old Green roundabout, Heidenheim Drive onto Caerleon Road link then left at Caerleon Road motorway roundabout and resume normal route from Haisbro Avenue.

10.20, 11.20 from Newport: Under the Old Green roundabout, Heidenheim Drive, continue on the bypass to the roundabout for the Grange University Hospital, operate through Ponthir, right into College Glade, left into Eastfield Road, left into Caesar Crescent, continue onto Roman Way. At the end of Roman Way turn right and resume normal route from Augustan Close.

12.20 from Newport: Under the Old Green roundabout, Heidenheim Drive onto Caerleon Road link then left at Caerleon Road motorway roundabout and resume normal route from Haisbro Avenue 09.02 from Cwmbran: Normal route to Caerleon Road motorway roundabout then onto the link road to Heidenheim Drive then under the Old Green roundabout.

10.02, 11.02 from Cwmbran: Normal route to Roman Way stops. At the end of Roman Way turn right onto Lodge Hill then via Anthony Drive, left into Eastfield Road, right into College Glade at the end of College Glade turn right into Ponthir Road to Caerleon Village, continue as normal to Caerleon Road motorway roundabout then onto the link road to Heidenheim Drive then under the Old Green roundabout.

12.02 from Cwmbran: Normal route to Caerleon Road motorway roundabout then onto the link road to Heidenheim Drive then under the Old Green roundabout.

Route 30 Journeys from Newport at 09.20, 10.20, 11.25 and 12.30 will depart from Friars Walk bus station stand 13 – not Market Square. From 13.30 journeys will resume using Market Square stand 23.

Route 74 09.30, 11.30 from Newport Bus Station: In Newport: via Usk Way, George Street Bridge, Wharf Road right onto Chepstow Road and resume normal route from Eveswell School.

Additionally, the 09.30 from Newport will divert in Caldicot: Normal route to the end of Station Road (traffic lights) then right onto Caldicot Bypass, at Deepweir left into Chepstow Road, left into Woodstock Way and resume normal route from Aldi.

08.35, 11.00 from Chepstow Bus Station: Normal route to Eveswell School then left onto Wharf Road, George Street Bridge and Usk Way. Additionally the 1100 from Chepstow will divert in Caldicot: Normal route to Asda then right onto Chepstow Road, right onto Caldicot Bypass and left on Station Road.