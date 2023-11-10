The GMB Union announced on Thursday (November 9) that more than a dozen staff at Cargill Cocoa and Chocolate are set to take strike action from the confectionery giant’s site in Worksop, Nottinghamshire amid a dispute over pay.

An exact date is yet to be revealed for the strikes but GMB said on Thursday the walkout would take place in the "coming days".

The walkout comes after 100% of workers balloted voted to back strike action.

BREAKING 🚨: Festive Ferrero Rocher shortage at risk after workers voted to strike 🍫



Workers rejected a real terms pay cut 👏 — GMB Union (@GMB_union) November 9, 2023

Strike action could cause Ferrero Rocher shortage this Christmas

Cargill Cocoa and Chocolate is one of the UK's largest suppliers of cocoa products to the confectionary industry, including to the manufacturers of Ferrero Rocher.

GMB organiser, Cameron Mitchell, said the planned strike action could lead to a shortage of Ferrero Rocher chocolates this Christmas which would be "devastating".

Mr Mitchell said: "The spectre of Christmas without this beloved yuletide treat would be devastating.

“That’s exactly what’s on the cards if company bosses don’t act urgently to avoid strike action.

“Workers aren’t demanding gold-wrapped pay-outs, instead they’re asking for a pay packet that covers the bills.

“We urge company top brass to urgently back around the table with a fair offer for our members."

The pay dispute comes as Cargill Cocoa and Chocolate workers rejected a real-term pay cut.

News of a walkout by Cargill Cocoa and Chocolate workers comes just days after GMB revealed Amazon workers would be taking four days of strike action in November - one of which is Black Friday (November 24).