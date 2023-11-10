Comet Lemmon (C/2023 H2) will make its closest pass to the Earth on Friday and should be visible in countries across the Northern Hemisphere according to Star Walk.

The long-period comet was discovered on April 23 and was named after its finder the Mount Lemmon Observatory in the US.

Comet Lemmon passes close to Earth! 🌠

Learn when and how to see it 👇https://t.co/6ApNSGQKls

Image Credit: Dan Bartlett pic.twitter.com/p7XyEigbNl — Star Walk (@StarWalk) November 9, 2023

When and how to see Comet Lemmon in UK skies

Comet Lemmon is set to be at its most visible in skies across the northern hemisphere - including the UK - on Friday, November 10 according to Star Walk.

The comet is set to pass just 29km from the Earth with Star Walk saying "very few comets come this close".

It might be visible through binoculars and should be able to be spotted in the constellation Hercules.

The comet may even be visible from Thursday, according to The Sky Live.

You can visit the Sky Live website and set your location to get exact details of where to look to see the comet.

Next comet to be visible in UK skies

Lemmon could be the last comet visible in UK skies in 2023.

The next comet to be visible in UK skies, after Lemmon, is Comet Tsuchinshan which won't make its closest pass to the Earth - the easiest time to see it - until January 2024, according to Star Walk.

It has been a great year for skygazers in the UK from multiple sightings of the Northern Lights to the once-in-a-lifetime Comet Nishimura being visible in September.