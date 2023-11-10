The episode will air on Christmas Day with filming taking place beforehand.

In the show, six celebrities will battle it out on the dancefloor in a bid to become this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas champion.

If you’d like to see all the glitz and glam in real life, here’s how you can.

Marking the end of the latest incredible series of sparkles and show-stopping moments, Strictly returns with a special one-off programme on Christmas Day, recording in advance on Tues 5 Dec. Apply until 10pm on 14 Nov for your chance to be there! https://t.co/JbvWFMTZLj pic.twitter.com/WddTbwelHT — BBC Shows and Tours (@bbcshowstours) November 7, 2023

How to buy tickets to Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

The BBC is hosting a random draw for tickets as done in previous years, the BBC has said.

If you’d like to get your hands on tickets, the application process is open and you will have until 10pm on Tuesday, November 14 to apply for one pair of tickets (maximum) using the 'Select date and venue' button via the BBC website.

Strictly fans have been struggling to apply for the tickets in the last day or so but the BBC Shows and Tours account on X (formerly Twitter) has encouraged them to keep trying and to use a different browser to access the BBC website if possible.

It added that applications are being received despite the issues some people are facing.

You should only apply if you intend on being the named ticket holder and if you are successful in securing tickets, it’s important to note that they are non-transferable.

This means anyone with tickets can’t transfer them to another day or another person who is not named on the ticket.

The BBC website adds: “If you are successful in this year's Strictly random draws you will only receive tickets for one date; anyone who is successful in their application for one of the live shows cannot also be successful in the random draw for the Christmas Special.”

Any Strictly fans who are successful in the random draws will be guaranteed admission as the BBC understands some travel to be able to see the shows.

The show will be recorded at the Elstree Film Studios in London and all attendees will need to bring an original approved photo ID with them.

What happens after you apply for tickets?





When you have applied, your details will be added to a list of applicants.

Applications won’t be accepted after the closing time and date.

When the random draw has closed, all the eligible requests will be entered into the draw and those who are successful will be contacted via text message.

Tickets will be sent to your email address if successful.

Those who don’t manage to secure tickets will be placed on a waiting list – tickets may become available if someone cancels.

You can find out more about the application process via the BBC website.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.