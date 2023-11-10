It’s beginning to look a lot like that time of year where we race around at the last minute to do our Christmas shopping, however, this year, why not go into the festive period relaxed and prepared by doing your Christmas shopping early (or whatever time you want to do it) at Penarth’s flea market.

The flea market (a local business success story supported by this publication) is gearing up for Christmas and they want people to come along to see what they can find at bargain prices in what traders call “Aladdin’s Cave”.

Debra the zebra and offspring still at the flea market (Image: Newsquest)

The flea market is gearing up for Christmas and open right through the festive period (Image: Newsquest)

The store – an indoor-style market – is full to capacity, with stalls selling a huge array of women’s fashion items, shoes and accessories.

There’s also football shirts, ornaments, antiques, CDs, vinyls, toys, books and a giant zebra – you read right, Debra the Zebra has still not been purchased!

The store is fully stalled (Image: Newsquest)

There's jewellery and accessories (Image: Newsquest)

There’s also cakes. Jackie Moore, from Port Talbot, has a cake stall in the store and is ready to take orders for Christmas, including Xmas puddings, chocolate logs and homemade mince pies.

Tanya from Cardiff, sells toys and pet accessories. The ever-present yet always mysterious “Scouse” has a super collection of antique and retro collectibles – including a very impressive monkey lamp (you have to see it to believe it).

Jackie Moore of Jackie's Bakes is taking orders for Christmas (Image: Newsquest)

The market will be stocking Christmas trees (Image: Newsquest)

“Daff” does more antiques, specialises in fireplaces (including installation) and will be selling Christmas trees and decorations from this week.

There are some very quirky pieces in the flea market (Image: Newsquest)

Spike Walton is new to the flea market. The retired ex-service sells military history books as well as a huge array of vinyls and CDs (remember them…)

Bakery delights now in the flea market (Image: Newsquest)

Ex-serviceman Spike Walton opened a stall in retirement (Image: Newsquest)

Sherry Fisher, a native of Canada, sells rings, crystals, bracelets and a super cute range of doll clothes.

Penarth’s flea market will be open 11am to 4pm seven days right through the festive period up to and including December 23 – with extended opening time during the Penarth Christmas lights switch on – being done by weatherman and endurance drummer Owain Wyn Evans – on November 19.