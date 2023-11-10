The Newport Stedfast Band will lead the parade, leaving High Street at 10:35am enroute to the Cenotaph at Clarence Place.

The service, led by Reverend Keith Beardmore, will take place at the Newport Cenotaph at 10.58am.

Guns will sound at 11am to mark the start of a two-minute silence, giving those at the service and beyond a chance to remember armed forces personnel past and present, including those who have lost their lives and the servicemen and women who represent the United Kingdom today.

The City of Newport Male Choir will be in attendance at the cenotaph along with the Newport Borough Brass Band.

The council has advised residents there will be road closures in place from 7am until 1pm. The affected roads are:

Upper Dock Street (from Skinner Street to Old Green roundabout);

Old Green roundabout (including slip roads);

Old Town Bridge;

Clarence Place;

Caerleon Road (from Clarence Place to Church Road);

Chepstow Road (from Clarence Place to Cedar Road);

Corporation Road (from Clarence Place to St Vincent Road);

East Usk Road (from Clarence Place to Tregare Street);

High Street;

Griffin Street, and;

Market Street.

On Saturday, November 18, there will be a Merchant Navy Remembrance service at Mariners Green.