Paedophile Brooklyn Clarke, 18, from Newport is due to be sentenced in the new year.

He admitted sexual assault of a child, sexual assault of a child by touching, causing or inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, making an indecent photograph of a child and possession of an indecent photograph of a child.

The offences took place between 2021 and 2022, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

MORE NEWS: Drug driver killed Spanish girlfriend after taking cocaine on night out

Clarke, of Halle Close, will be sentenced on January 11.

The defendant was granted conditional bail by Judge Simon Mills.