Adrian Daja, 27, and Andi Shabani, 28, admitted producing the class B drug at the site of the old Wildings shop on Commercial Street in Newport.

The defendants, both of no fixed abode, were arrested on October 10.

They were remanded in custody after entering their guilty pleas at Cardiff Crown Court.

Daja and Shabani, both of no fixed abode, Newport are due to appear next in court on November 24.

Wildings closed its door in 2019 after 145 years of trading.