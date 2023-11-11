TWO men have pleaded guilty to growing cannabis at a former city centre department store.
Adrian Daja, 27, and Andi Shabani, 28, admitted producing the class B drug at the site of the old Wildings shop on Commercial Street in Newport.
The defendants, both of no fixed abode, were arrested on October 10.
They were remanded in custody after entering their guilty pleas at Cardiff Crown Court.
Daja and Shabani, both of no fixed abode, Newport are due to appear next in court on November 24.
Wildings closed its door in 2019 after 145 years of trading.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel