A472 Blackwood blocked both ways due to police incident

Emergency
Traffic
Blackwood
By Lauran O'Toole

  • Due to a police incident on the A467, Blackwood the road is blocked both ways from A472, Celynen roundabout to Crumlin Traffic Lights.
  • The incident is causing travel chaos with the average speed in the area being just five mph and there is queueing traffic.
  • Stagecoach bus services are affected.

