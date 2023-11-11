Werngochlyn Farm, near Abergavenny, will look familiar to fans of Sex Education as it’s where Adam Groff (played by Connor Swindells) takes on an apprenticeship in the fourth and final series of the show.

Here the reformed bad boy connects with horses (and Jem who is played by Bella Maclean) continuing his character development on Sex Education which boasts Netflix’s most-watched series launch of 2023 in the UK.

Werngochlyn Farmhouse and Holiday Cottages are being marketed by Powells, Monmouth with the property listed on Rightmove.

It’s described as a “remarkable property rarely seen in the market” which would suit people within the tourism and leisure industry, those with an equestrian drive, and multigenerational families.

The farmhouse

The Grade II listed farmhouse has five bedrooms plus additional converted attic space with the potential to be used as extra accommodation.

The rustic kitchen in the farmhouse has many charming features including stone tiled flooring, stone walls (along with partially tiled walls), and an exposed ceiling beam.

The farmhouse is also home to a bedsit which was originally an additional reception room and is now known as Werngochlyn Flat.

This has a current tenancy, providing “useful” rental income, but it would be “extremely straightforward” to reincorporate the flat into the main house.

Holiday cottages

Meanwhile, the “first-rate” holiday cottages have a lot to offer – including an indoor swimming pool with a hot tub.

There are four cottages which are traditionally converted continuing the rustic feel of the buildings based at the site – two of these cottages boast feature wood burning stoves to help guests stay cosy in the Welsh wintery weather.

The location is ideal for tourists - it's within easy reach of Abergavenny, the Brecon Beacons, and other attractions.

Find the full details of this listing, which also includes a separate traditional building, on Rightmove at https://rb.gy/umh1wp