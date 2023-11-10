Live

Queueing traffic and one lane closed on M4 from J28 to J27

  • There is queueing traffic and one lane closed is closed on the M4 from J28 to J27.
  • This is due to a stalled tanker.
  • Lane one of three is closed.

