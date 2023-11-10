Live Queueing traffic and one lane closed on M4 from J28 to J27 Traffic Newport By Lauran O'Toole Share There is queueing traffic and one lane closed is closed on the M4 from J28 to J27. This is due to a stalled tanker. Lane one of three is closed. Read more posts Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Loading... Show more articles Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
