With just weeks to go until the world premiere of the film on Thursday, November 30, tickets are now on sale at Vue Cwmbran - with prices starting from just £14.99 when booked online.

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ will be arriving at Vue Cwmbran on Friday 1 December, with multiple screenings showing throughout the month.

Having started the first leg of her tour in Europe earlier this year, Beyonce played five sold-out gigs at Tottenham Stadium, London, in May and June. Those who missed out on tickets – which ranged from £55 to £2,400 for VIP experiences - or fans who want to relive the experience can now catch a piece of the action at Vue Cwmbran for a fraction of the price.

A combination of documentary and live footage from the show, RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ will give members of the BeyHive a chance to live and breathe the entire journey of the Renaissance World Tour from the best seat in the house.

Tapping into the anticipated Beyonce mania, Vue Cwmbran will be offering limited edition merchandise.

Beyonce’s Renaissance album topped the charts this summer, garnering critical acclaim and saw the mega-star break the record for the most Grammys ever won.

General manager at Vue Cwmbran Charlie McLeod said: “Following on from the success of Taylor Swift’s concert film, which is still screening at Vue, it looks as if the success of Beyonce’s album and tour are going to be continued with the release of RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ.

“It’s been brilliant to see the growing buzz since the film’s announcement and we’re thrilled to be welcoming Beyonce to Vue Cwmbran this December for what will no doubt be a must-see for music fans.”

You can book tickets by visiting the Vue website.