Specially trained firearms officers called to Chepstow

By Lauran O'Toole

  • Arrest enquires are currently being carried out in Chepstow.
  • Specially trained firearm officers are in attendance.
  • The M48 eastbound slip road at J2 has been closed while officers conduct their enquiries.
  • The incident is ongoing.

