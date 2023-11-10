This year a new batch of celebrities will take on Bushtucker trials while living in an Australian jungle, stripped of their luxuries.

Presenters Ant and Dec are back for another year and viewers don’t have long to wait for the new series to unfold.

The celebrity contestants haven’t been confirmed by ITV yet but among those rumoured are Former professional boxer Tony Bellew, Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears, This Morning presenter Josie Gibson and more, according to the Sun newspaper.

Former Ukip and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said he is giving an offer to join the new series “very serious consideration”.

Farage said he has turned down requests offering “really quite substantial sums of money” since 2016 to appear on the hit show, but feels he might be able to “connect” with a younger audience if he joined this year.

ITV viewers don’t have long to wait for the new series – here’s how you can tune in.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returns to ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday, November 19.

The first episode will start at 9pm.

First pictures of I'm A Celeb camp revealed

The Sun has also released images of the new I'm A Celeb camp which shows new sets including an Aztec-style temple with a giant spider monument and circular altar.

On either side of the spider appears to be a life-sized sarcophagus "which could easily fit a celeb and a few dozen snakes", the newspaper reports.

Aerial snaps from the news outlet also show an outdoor pool dug into the ground, that features at least six underwater cages.

The photos also shows a red-roofed treehouse that has also been erected in the jungle canopy.