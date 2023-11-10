Becoming a tradition alongside the release of the John Lewis Christmas advert, many look forward to the iconic jingle to signal the start of the festive season.

In addition to the “Holidays are Coming” advert, Coca‑Cola will also launch its new 2023 Christmas campaign, ‘The World Needs More Santas’ on November 17.

Elodie Peribere, Director of Marketing at Coca‑Cola Great Britain, said: "We are thrilled to bring back the iconic and much loved ‘Holidays Are Coming’ advert and release our new, ‘The World Needs More Santas’, advert to ring in the start of the festive season for 2023.

“Our ‘Holidays are Coming’ ad release is a cherished moment that has warmed the hearts of people around the country. It’s amazing to learn, for the first time, what a special connection it has in the nation’s hearts, and their heads!

“The return of the Coca‑Cola Christmas advert marks the official start of the holiday season, and we can't wait to share this special moment with everyone.”

When will the Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour return?





The popular soft drinks brand has confirmed that its tour will once again be hitting the road this year.

The bright iconic red truck travels around the country each year as it helps communities get into the festive spirit.

Decorated with fairy lights, Coca-Cola fans have been able to enjoy a can of Coca-Cola Classic, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar or Diet Coke in the past when the truck arrives.

Hi Tim!



We can confirm that there will be a Truck Tour this year however our team are still finalizing the details so keep an eye on our socials for updates.



Thanks



The Coca-Cola Team ❤️ — Coca-Cola GB (@CocaCola_GB) October 24, 2023

Although dates have not been announced, Coca-Cola has hinted that it could be on its way.

At the end of October, one keen fan asked the soft drinks giant whether the tour would be back for this festive season.

Quizzing Coca-Cola on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the user, Tim, wrote: "Hey @CocaCola_GB is there going to be a truck Christmas tour this year?"

To which, the brand replied: "Hi Tim! We can confirm that there will be a Truck Tour this year however our team are still finalizing the details so keep an eye on our socials for updates. Thanks The Coca-Cola Team."

At the time of writing, neither the tour dates nor the iconic 'Holidays are Coming' Coca-Cola Christmas advert have been released.

Popular stops for the Coca-Cola truck over the years have included Glasgow, Manchester and Cardiff to name just a few.