In the current cost of living crisis, many of us rely on our freezers for feeding our families as we try to cut down on our spending and our food waste.

It has been found that 98% of UK homes have a fridge freezer making it an essential appliance we all turn to whether it's for storing frozen fruit and veg or keeping family favourites like fish fingers and chips fresher for longer.

Although, your fridge can last between 12-20 years, its lifespan can deteriorate dramatically when it's not looked after properly and you put the wrong things in it.

And since freezers cost (on average) between £200 to £400, they're not something you want to be buying regularly!

Now, the appliance experts at RGBDirect have given their advice on things you should never put in the freezer, not only to protect the other food in there but also the freezer itself!

What is not suitable for a freezer?





Tinned foods

Never freeze canned foods in their original tins. As the contents freeze and expand, they can cause the cans to burst, potentially leading to food contamination and a messy cleanup.

If you have tinned foods you'd like to freeze, transfer them to a freezer-safe container.

Eggs in shells

Freezing eggs in their shells can cause the liquid inside to expand and crack the shell, making them difficult to use.

If you want to freeze eggs, it's better to crack them, whisk them, and store the egg mixture in an airtight container.

Fruits and vegetables with high water content

Items like lettuce, cucumbers, and watermelon can become mushy and lose their texture when frozen due to the high water content.

While they can still be used in cooking after freezing, they won't retain their original crispness.

Dairy products

Dairy products such as milk and yoghurt can separate and develop an undesirable texture when frozen.

Freezing can alter the structure of these products, making them less appealing when thawed. However, hard cheeses like cheddar and Parmesan can be successfully frozen.

Foods in glass containers

Be cautious about placing glass containers in the freezer. The expansion and contraction caused by temperature changes can lead to glass containers cracking or shattering.

If you need to freeze food in glass, use freezer-safe glass containers designed for this purpose, leaving some space for expansion.

How to increase your freezer's lifespan

Have proper placement

Place your freezer in a cool, well-ventilated area away from heat sources like ovens, stoves, and direct sunlight.

Ensure there's enough space around the freezer to allow for proper airflow. Avoid overcrowding the freezer with items.

Maintain temperature

Keep the freezer at the recommended temperature, typically around -18°C or as specified in your appliance's manual.

Use a thermometer to regularly monitor the temperature and make adjustments as needed.

Limit door opening

Minimise the frequency and duration of opening the freezer door. Each time you open the door, warm air enters, causing the freezer to work harder to maintain the temperature.

Monitor the warranty

Keep track of your freezer's warranty and understand the coverage it provides. This can help you take advantage of repairs or replacements if needed.”