Knights Pharmacy Limited has revealed plans to the local health board to cease trading in February 2024.

The company bought the pharmacy from Pearn's Pharmacies Limited in September 2021.

The closure will force residents to change their pharmacy at a time of year when pharmacies are typically at their busiest.

People have considered the closure to be a direct impact of the current cost-of-living crisis.

Local member of the Senedd for Islwyn Rhiannon Passmore has expressed her displeasure at the planned closure, claiming it will cause a ‘profound disappointment’ within the community.

She said: “The news that Knights Chemist Ltd have made the commercial decision to close their pharmacy at 2 Victoria Terrace in Newbridge with effect from 1st of February 2024 will be met with profound disappointment in the community.

“I would urge impacted residents to contact the Aneurin Bevan Health Board with their views. The Health Board is conducting a four-week public engagement to seek the views of patients.

“These are tough economic days for us all. It is always dispiriting when news breaks on another potential vacant physical retail unit on one Gwent’s high streets.

“I will be writing to the health board seeking the rationale behind Knights Chemist’s decision and the implications for Newbridge’s residents.”

Despite the loss of a pharmacy in the area, there are numerous other pharmacies available to residents, including one on the same street as Knights; all of which have confirmed they are expecting increased patient activity in light of this news.

A spokesperson for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “The owner of Knights Pharmacy Limited in Newbridge has notified the Health Board of their intention to withdraw from the pharmaceutical list and cease trading on 31st January 2024.

“Within the NHS (Pharmaceutical Services) (Wales) Regulations 2020, we are unable to appeal the decision of the contractor.

“We’ve notified stakeholders including local MSs, councillors, other pharmacies, and GP surgeries and have a patient consultation in place at the pharmacy to take on board affected patients’ views, between 13th November 2023 and 10th December 2023.”

The Argus has contacted Knights Pharmacy Limited for comment.