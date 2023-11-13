Well, here is your chance.

A rare opportunity to buy the site of the former Nine Mile Point Quarry in Cross Keys has come up.

The land, which is near Sirhowy Valley Country Park, has been put up for auction with Sage and Co, based in Cwmbran.

And you could snap it up for just £250 if you get lucky.

A spokesman for Sage and Co said: "We understand the site was in use from 1904 and was in full production from 1913 where it employed more than 2,000 workers.

"It provided consistent employment for the area up until July 1964, where it eventually closed.

"A true piece of local history.

"The land has been unused for many years but offers a great deal of potential for a large selection of possible uses."

The land can be accessed from the A467, heading toward to Sirhowy Valley Country Park but anyone interested in buying the land is advised to make their own enquiries regarding access.

The auctioneers say they have been advised that the tenure is freehold and the land will be sold with vacant possession.

The online auction opens on December 4 at noon and is expected to end at 6pm on December 6.

For more information or to take part in the auction go to www.sageandcoauctions.co.uk/ .