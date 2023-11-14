67-year-old Gary Horton has been homeless since July following an expensive divorce.

He has been sleeping in a barn in a field in Abercarn and has been suffering with numerous health problems associated with his rough living conditions.

Despite needing to go to the doctor, Mr Horton doesn’t feel that he is able to do so given his current situation and the reaction he is worried he would get.

As a result, Mr Horton has started to feel a sense of hopelessness.

He said: “I just can’t cope anymore with these conditions. It’s not my fault – I don’t know what I did to end up like this. I’m really depressed as I just don’t know what to do at the moment.

“When I got divorced, all the money was in my wife’s name, so I’ve been left with nothing, and my life is now in this mess.

“I already have difficulty moving around because of injuries to my feet and no one seems to want or be able to help me.”

Mr Horton has been struggling, only living on a single meal of toast and water a day from the local Salvation Army.

He says he has been in contact with the council and Shelter Cymru for support but has had little success in finding anywhere to stay to date.

“I’m already very ill, and sometimes I feel like I’m an outsider to the community. Nobody wants to engage with me at all, when all I need is a little help to get back on my feet,” he explained.

A spokesperson for the local authority, Caerphilly County Borough Council, said: “Whilst we are unable to comment on individual cases, we can confirm that if and when we are advised of any rough sleepers in the Caerphilly borough, we would immediately refer to Cornerstone for appropriate support and assistance.

“If an application as a homeless person was also appropriate, a Housing Advice Officer would assess and provide the relevant advice as the Legislation allows.

“An applicant does not need to be able to prove where they are staying before we would at the very least provide advice, assistance and signpost to other agencies if needed.

“I would add however that applicants are within their rights to not accept the advice and assistance offered and any duties owed through Homelessness can be discharged.”

Newport City Council have declined to comment as Abercarn is not in their remit.