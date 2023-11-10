Work has been ongoing in recent weeks preparing the wonderland in the Cardiff city centre and it is finally ready with organisers revealing the date it will be opened to the public in 2023.

Cardiff Winter Wonderland has been a cherished tradition in the city for years, and this year is no exception.

The organisers have crafted what they described as a "captivating Winter Wonderland experience that will leave visitors of all ages spellbound" with this year's event set to be one of the "most memorable yet".

Organiser of Cardiff Winter Wonderland, Norman Sayers - of Normal Sayers Amusements, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome everyone to Winter Wonderland this year.

"It is the most magical time of the year, and we believe Winter Wonderland truly embodies the spirit of Christmas.

"We've poured our hearts into creating an experience that will warm the hearts of Cardiff's residents and visitors."

Cardiff Winter Wonderland 2023 dates

Cardiff's Winter Wonderland 2023 opens on November 16 and will run until January 2, 2024.

This year's event will be spread out across two iconic locations - the grounds of Cardiff Castle and City Hall Lawns.

Opening Times

Cardiff City Hall Lawns site

November 16 to December 3

Monday to Thursday: 12pm to 10pm

Friday to Sunday: 11am to 10pm

December 4 to January 2

Monday to Sunday: 11am to 10pm.

Exceptions

November 16 - 5pm to 10pm

Christmas Eve - 11am to 8pm

Christmas Day - CLOSED

Boxing Day - CLOSED

New Years Eve - 11am to 1.30am (Jan 1)

New Years Day - 11am to 8pm

Cardiff Winter Wonderland 2023 will run from November 16 to January 2 (2024). (Image: Cardiff Winter Wonderland)

Cardiff Castle site

November 16 to December 3

Monday to Thursday: 12pm to 9pm

Friday to Sunday: 11am to 10pm

December 4 to January 2

Monday to Sunday: 11am to 10pm.

Exceptions:

November 16 - 5pm to 9pm

Christmas Eve - 11am to 8pm

Christmas Day - CLOSED

Boxing Day - CLOSED

New Years Eve - 11am to 1.30am (Jan 1)

New Years Day - 11am to 10pm

What to expect from Cardiff's Winter Wonderland 2023

Cardiff's Winter Wonderland has something for the whole family and is set to get you in the Christmas spirit.

This year's event is set to include the usual famous ice rink, ice bar and big wheel experiences, while there will also be various rides and food stalls for visitors to enjoy.

For more information on Cardiff's Winter Wonderland, visit the event website.

How to get tickets for Cardiff's Winter Wonderland 2023

While there is free general admission to the Winter Wonderland, there are some parts that will require you to book a ticket including the ice rink, big wheel and ice bar.

Tickets for Cardiff Winter Wonderland can be purchased online prior to attending the event.

To buy your ticket, visit the Cardiff Winter Wonderland website.