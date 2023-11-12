The team from Blackwood Town Cricket Club have spent five weeks restoring their poppy waterfall display in time for their service this weekend in remembrance of Pontllanfraith and Blackwood's fallen soldiers.

The poppies were originally made from plastic bottles and were painted by members of the Blackwood Town Cricket Club and volunteers from the community back in 2019.

Since then, the waterfall display has been in use for remembrance days at the Cricket Club until 2021 when the paint finally began to wear off.

The volunteers have been hard at work repainting the poppies in time for the weekend (Image: Blackwood Town Cricket Club)Having received a donation from Wickes in Caerphilly, the cricket club has been able to restore the 10-meter waterfall of poppies just in time for Remembrance Day, where they will host a service in remembrance of Pontllanfraith and Blackwood's soldiers.

Member of Blackwood Town Cricket Club, Emma Chalk said: “Thanks to every volunteer over the past five weeks in addition to Wickes in Caerphilly for the paint and other supplies.

“Many hours were spent over the last five weeks with many volunteers painting and attaching poppies to the wire which is now the waterfall.

“As well as 100 poppies attached to sticks which are available for people to place around the waterfall.”

The volunteers painted 800 poppies for the waterfall (Image: Blackwood Town Cricket Club)The service will take place at 10.45am at Blackwood Cenotaph, and is expected to include the laying of wreaths in memoriam of all the local fallen military personnel.

The Wickes Community Programme is open to all local community groups seeking help for improvement projects.

Find out more by going to the Wickes community page on their website, or pop into your local Wickes store.