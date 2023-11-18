This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club.

Wood: Caerleon. Picture: Nicola Gapper

Poppy: In Abertillery. Picture: Rebecca Lee

Archway: St Woolos Cathedral, Newport. Picture: David Easton

March: A Remembrance parade in Newport. Picture: Pete Harrison

Memorial: Cwm Cenotaph, Blaenau Gwent. Picture: Suzanne Williams

Creative: Abertillery Knit and natter group made this cascade of poppies. Lots of the group spent hours and hours making them as the centerpiece for Abertillery. Picture: Rebecca Pinkett

Stunning: Abertillery Cenotaph with a mural behind it. Picture: Leanne Preece

Poignant: The Wellington bomber T2550 crash site, Trefil. Picture: Nathan Spokes

Night: Chepstow Cenotaph. Picture: Louise Hanington