NOVEMBER is a time for remembering.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club.
You can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Wood: Caerleon. Picture: Nicola Gapper
Poppy: In Abertillery. Picture: Rebecca Lee
Archway: St Woolos Cathedral, Newport. Picture: David Easton
March: A Remembrance parade in Newport. Picture: Pete Harrison
Memorial: Cwm Cenotaph, Blaenau Gwent. Picture: Suzanne Williams
Creative: Abertillery Knit and natter group made this cascade of poppies. Lots of the group spent hours and hours making them as the centerpiece for Abertillery. Picture: Rebecca Pinkett
Stunning: Abertillery Cenotaph with a mural behind it. Picture: Leanne Preece
Poignant: The Wellington bomber T2550 crash site, Trefil. Picture: Nathan Spokes
Night: Chepstow Cenotaph. Picture: Louise Hanington
