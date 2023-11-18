NOVEMBER is a time for remembering.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club.

You can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus: Wood: Caerleon. Picture: Nicola Gapper

South Wales Argus: Poppy: In Abertillery. Picture: Rebecca Lee

South Wales Argus: Archway: St Woolos Cathedral, Newport. Picture: David Easton

South Wales Argus: March: A Remembrance parade in Newport. Picture: Pete Harrison

South Wales Argus: Memorial: Cwm Cenotaph, Blaenau Gwent. Picture: Suzanne Williams

South Wales Argus: Creative: Abertillery Knit and natter group made this cascade of poppies. Lots of the group spent hours and hours making them as the centerpiece for Abertillery. Picture: Rebecca Pinkett

South Wales Argus: Stunning: Abertillery Cenotaph with a mural behind it. Picture: Leanne Preece

South Wales Argus: Poignant: The Wellington bomber T2550 crash site, Trefil. Picture: Nathan Spokes

South Wales Argus: Night: Chepstow Cenotaph. Picture: Louise Hanington

