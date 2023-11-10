Kelly Pitt, 44, was beaten to death by Lewis Bush in her Newport flat in May after suffering years of domestic abuse at his hands.

The 26-year-old defendant was jailed for life and was told he would serve a minimum term of 16 years before being eligible for parole.

During the sentencing hearing, Ms Pitt’s daughter Jordan and the victim’s father Adrian spoke fondly of her and of the pain her passing has caused them and their family.

Newport Crown Court heard how she was a mother-of-three and that her other daughter Lauren Bush had tragically died shortly before her murder.

Jordan, reading out her victim impact, said: “My mum was caring, loving and the kindest person you would ever get to meet.

“She was funny and bubbly and always made sure we were well looked after, putting our needs before hers. But above all, she was my mum.

“The most special, caring, loving mother a person could ever ask for.

“She was always in the kitchen cooking different things that she's seen on an advert or social media.

“Mum was also a very warm, welcoming lady who made sure everybody was well looked after and felt at home, no matter their circumstances.

“My mum was beautiful inside and out. I just miss her so much.

“My mum adored gardening, decorating and most of all she loved butterflies.

“There were trips to the cemetery to visit our sister Lauren.

“You Lewis Bush have taken the most special person in my life, my mum, away.

“You murdered her and caused her horrific injuries.

“Our mum did not deserve that.

“She will never ever get to see her granddaughter grow up because of your actions.

“We are all devastated by what you have done and I will never come to terms with it.

“All my life growing up you bullied mum, Lauren and me, but now it finally gives me peace to know you can't bully mum, Lauren and especially me anymore.

“Our mum was the most beautiful, pure soul.

“The last words of my beautiful mum on Wednesday, May 10 was, ‘Ring the police love – he is going to do something.’

“And guess what? I never called the police as I thought it would all be OK the next day as it usually was.

“My heart is broken and I have to live with this guilt for the rest of my life.”

Ms Pitt’s father Adrian said: “I feel sadness that I will never see or speak to her ever again.

“I also feel guilt that I wasn’t able to protect her from you.

“I no longer want to do the things that I used to love to do like going to watch Newport County or go on holiday.”