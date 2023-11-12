If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Mallard, three years old, male, Collie. Mallard is an affectionate boy who loves people. He walks perfectly on a lead and would love an active home. Mallard needs to be an only dog as he doesn’t like sharing his space. He has never lived in a home before so will need understanding adopters. Mallard loves getting belly scratches and all the love he can soak up.

Murphy, two years old, male, Springer Spaniel. Murphy came into the rescue with his best friend Paddy as their owner passed away. Murphy wants to be back in a loving home with his creature comforts. Murphy can either live in a home with his best friend Paddy or he can be an only dog as he is nervous of other dogs here. Murphy loves going on adventures in quiet areas and is strong on the lead so he is learning to walk on a halti. Murphy is such a delightful playful boy who can’t wait to have his very own family again.

Pattern, nine year old, male, Labrador. Pattern is a delightful boy who would love a resident dog that is at the same pace as him. Pattern can be an only dog in the very right home who can give him lots of love, attention and socialisation with other kind dogs. He has never lived in a home before so will need understanding adopters who can help him learn new skills.

Bliss, two year old, female, Poodle cross. Bliss is a fabulous inquisitive little girl who loves a fuss. She is coming out of her shell more and more. She has never lived in a home before so will need understanding adopters who can help her learn new skills. Bliss will need a home with a kind confident resident dog to help her settle into her new life.

Trisha, three years old, female, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Trisha has come to us from a breeder and is a delightful girl who is happy to see you when you enter her kennel. Trisha would be very happy to share her new home with another dog or dogs, this would help her to learn about house training and lead walking much faster. However, in the right circumstances we may consider homing Trisha as an only dog with experienced dog owners.