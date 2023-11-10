Newport OAP Paul Devney, 68, brutally assaulted Edward Robinson after delivering “multiple blows” during a confrontation on Treberth Avenue where they lived.

The two neighbours “were at war”, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

James Evans, prosecuting, said there “an element of revenge” behind the attack which took place over the summer.

Former security guard Devney told the police, “I hope he dies” when he heard that Mr Robinson had been taken to hospital.

He also said, “I’m going to p*** on him”.

Devney was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent by a jury following a trial.

There was animosity between the two neighbours after Mr Robinson had given evidence against the defendant in court.

Devney was found guilty of assaulting Mr Robinson’s cleaner after he had punched her in the ribs.

A victim impact statement by the complainant mentioned he had to have a steel plate inserted in his jaw and he now has problems eating and drinking.

The defendant has previous convictions for stalking and a malicious communications offence when he threatened to kill his grandchildren’s rabbits.

Kevin Seal representing him said Deveny had struggled to cope with the tragic death of his wife of 45 years.

He added: “These neighbours were ultimately at war.

“There was an ongoing dispute between them.

“It was not a premeditated attack, it happened after a flare up in my respectful submission.”

The judge, Recorder Victoria Hillier, told Devney: “This was a very serious assault.

“You came home on Tuesday, June 13 and state that you found some screws and nails on the road.

“You were accusing Mr Robinson of putting the screws and nails on the ground.

“What is clear from the evidence and from CCTV footage is that an argument ensues between you and Mr Robinson.

“During the course of that argument, you can be heard shouting and swearing at him and using abusive language and calling him offensive names.

“What we can then see from the footage is that you use your stomach in what was referred to at trial as a belly bump.

“So, in effect, you push your stomach into Mr Robinson which he says he believes was done to intimidate him.

“That's the first physical contact between the two of you.

“There is then some dispute as to exactly what occurred but during the course of this incident between the two of you, Mr Robinson is put to the ground.”

“You can hear a thud on the CCTV as he lands on the ground.

“There are then three strikes to Mr Robinson when he is on the ground.”

Devney was jailed for three years and three months and made the subject of a three-year restraining order not to contact Mr Robinson who is older than the defendant.