Church, 37, set up The Awen Project four years ago with her husband Jonathan Powell to give children "lots of creative freedom" to learn and study through a large network of "tribes" including lessons under trees.

The charity had been using the Cwm George and Casehill Woods in Dinas Powys which is owned and run by the Woodland Trust.

But the trust has now told Church permission to use the site for The Arwen Project has been terminated after "multiple breaches" to their licence agreement were made "which have posed health and safety concerns for our visitors and wildlife."

A Woodland Trust spokesperson said: “Sadly, and after much deliberation, we have taken the decision to terminate the current permission granted to the Awen Project for their use of Cwm George & Casehill Woods.



"This is due to multiple breaches of this permission, which have posed health and safety concerns for our visitors and wildlife within the ancient woodland.



"We have, however, offered a new Forest Schools licence which sets out a new arrangement going forward that is in keeping with the fact that Cwm George is a publicly accessible woodland, managed for people and wildlife.”

Charlotte Church appeals for help to find new home for charity

Church and The Arwen Project are now appealing for help to find a new home for the charity.

She said it had been a "rollercoaster" of emotions searching for a new base after leaving the woods.

Church said: "My wonderful educational charity The Awen Project needs your help. They’ve lost their beautiful woodland home in south Wales, and are in desperate need of finding a new place to run the project from.



"Despite our best efforts to salvage an effective and mutually beneficial partnership with Woodland Trust, unfortunately, they have revoked our license agreement, meaning that we can no longer deliver our outcomes for the children and families that we support or keep striving to change how we access excellent education for all children.



“It has been a rollercoaster - and we tried so hard to stay where we were - but as a very small charity, we just couldn’t keep going against the big guys.



"If you have any land in Barry, Dinas, Penarth, Cardiff or the general South Wales area, please reach out to them directly. Alternatively, if you have any advice, suggestions or solutions they’d love to hear from you too.



"You can also donate via their website to aid with them finding a new home. Thank you.”

The charity says it creates a learning environment for young people to “be themselves and follow their passion.”



It does not follow any exam curriculum for traditional subjects - but students can be supported with self-directed learning if they do study for a GCSE.