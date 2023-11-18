He was born on about January 2022 and is currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary, near Ponthir.

A spokesman said: "Lenny came into us on September 5, 2023, after being found as a stray in Merthyr. Lenny was taken in by Hope Rescue before coming to us, as sadly they were already operating at full capacity.

"Unfortunately we have no idea where Lenny has come from and what his life was like before he was on the streets but from what we have observed of his personality so far, he is a very polite and quiet boy who adores a fuss from his handlers.

"He quickly settled into kennel life with us and knows his daily routine. He adores his cwtchy beds and is a cuddle bug at quiet time.

"Lenny walks great on the lead and with further training, will be easy to handle.

"He loves to run laps around our enclosed field with his dog friends and due to his breed, he has some speed. Lenny gets on with other dogs and will often try to play a game of tag with them, if they can keep up that is!

"Lenny can live with older children of comprehensive school age 16-plus."

The spokesman said: "Lenny arrived with a skin condition which has been identified now as Alopecia. This could have been caused by mites or from long-term stress. His skin has now fully healed after some much needed TLC and medicated baths."

If you would like to give Lenny the home he so lovingly deserves, email info@allcreatureslife.org to request a Perfect Match Form.