Royal Mail has warned customers to order their online gifts and shopping well in advance, and to post their festive greetings early, in order to help its postmen and women deliver the bumper festive mailbag.

These are the latest recommended posting dates for mail to arrive in Christmas

Second class Christmas deadline

The Royal Mail recommend posting any parcels with second class stamps by December 18 at the latest.

First class Christmas deadline

Post being sent first class should be sent by December 19 at the latest in order to ensure it arrives in time for Christmas, Royal Mail say.

Special delivery Christmas deadline

Packages and parcels being sent by special delivery can be sent up to December 22 and still be expected to reach their destination in time for Christmas, according to Royal Mail.

New Christmas stamps revealed

New Christmas stamps have been revealed by the Royal Mail.

This year, a set of five festive stamps are on sale, containing images inspired by the themes of Christmas carols and featuring a lyric from carols O Holy Night, O Little Town Of Bethlehem, Silent Night; Away In A Manger and We Three Kings.

The stamp designs were created exclusively for the Royal Mail by illustrator Tom Duxbury, who specialises in the medium of woodblock printing to depict both vintage and modern scenes.

The stamps are inspired by traditional Christmas carols O Holy Night, O Little Town of Bethlehem, Silent Night, Away in a Manger, and We Three Kings. (Image: PA)

He has worked on many book covers, including Philip Pullman’s Serpentine and The Collectors.

The set of stamps is the first Christmas issue to feature the silhouette of the King.

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy, said: “For many, the launch of the annual Christmas stamps is the signal to begin writing those Christmas cards.

“The charming style of these designs, which were inspired by the carols that are so familiar to us all, set the perfect tone for the festive season.”