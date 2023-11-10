Lewis Bush, 26, from Newport killed mum-of-three Kelly Pitt, 44, after attacking her at her flat in the city in May.

In a powerful victim personal statement his sister Jordan Bush said the defendant had “bullied” his mother and sisters for years.

Ms Pitt was a frail woman and her life had been “blighted by the tragic death” of her other daughter Lauren.

Bush, of Moorland Park, Newport had denied murder but changed his plea last month.

Judge Daniel Williams ordered him to serve a minimum of 16 years in prison before he can be considered for parole.

Kelly Pitt

He told Bush: “Over the years, the court has heard, you subjected your poor mother to a great deal of violence.

“You bullied her and others in your family. You were on bail for having assaulted your mother when you murdered her.

“You were on bail conditions not to contact her or go to her home, but you went to her home on May 9.

“On the evening of May 10, your mother contacted her daughter Jordan. In a series of calls, she could hear her screaming in terror.

“Your mother’s last words to her daughter were a plea that she call the police.

"No call was made but you and you alone are responsible for that which happened.

“It is you and you alone who should bear the guilt for what you did. You battered your mother to death in her bedroom.”

He added: “Her life was blighted by the tragic death of Lauren.

“That her life, Kelly's life, should end as it did is a wrong which no sentence will right.

“As Jordan's told me this morning, over time, I hope that those who feel Kelly's loss will reflect upon her qualities.

“The good that she did, her humour, her cooking and the love she gave rather than the tragedy of her last moments.”

The judge described the attack on Ms Pitt as “ferocious”, with a post-mortem examination finding she had suffered injuries including blunt force trauma to her head and neck, and 41 fractures to her ribs.

Newport Crown Court heard how Bush had previous convictions for assaulting his mother and he would demand money from her.

She was so afraid of him that she would hide from him.

Prosecutor Christopher Rees KC said that on February 18 this year, Bush was alleged to have assaulted his mother at her home in Sandalwood Court.

It was said he had demanded money, her phone and keys before grabbing her hair, throwing her to the ground and spitting in her face.

He added: “The defendant then grabbed her by the wrists, ragged her around the house and slapped her to the face and head.”

Detective Chief Inspector Virginia Davies, the senior investigation officer in the case, said: "The family of Kelly Pitt are left devastated by the loss of their beloved mother, grandmother and sister at the hands of her son.

"I would like to pay tribute to them for the strength they have shown throughout this extremely difficult time.

"Nothing will compensate for their loss and our thoughts remain with them.

"I want to reassure anyone coming forward to report domestic abuse or violence against women and girls that there is a wide range of support services available, and we urge you to come forward."