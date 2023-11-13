A production crew has been using the space beneath the city shopping spot to film for new Channel 4 zombie satire Generation Z, with lorries full of equipment parked on the adjacent Griffin Street.

Security personnel spent the day protecting the zombie-infected market from human onlookers at Newport Bus Station.

The filming took place under the market, so on this occasion, at least - there were no lights, no camera, and very little action visible from the street.

The series, commissioned for six hour-long episodes in 2019, has been described as a horror-comedy from the mind of writer-director Ben Wheatley.

Wheatley, from Essex, boasts directing credits for Meg 2: The Trench, The Kill List and two episodes of Doctor Who which aired in 2014.

Generation Z will be Wheatley's first original series.

The production crew took over Cwmbran High School during the half term holiday from Saturday, October 28, to Sunday, November 5.

Filming has taken place entirely in Wales so far - though they may be heading to the south west of England in the coming weeks.

The official synopsis from Channel 4 reads: “Set in the fictional town of Dambury, the kind of place with stark opportunities and not much to do. Grey, unassuming, forgotten. It’s the last place you’d expect the apocalypse to begin…

“But when an army convoy overturns outside a care home, a chemical leak starts to have an adverse effect on the residents there. The OAPs, led by Cecily and Frank, played by Sue Johnston (The Royle Family) and Paul Bentall (The World’s End), escape the grasp of the army looking to contain their angry, violent, insatiable hunger for raw flesh.”

Director Ben Wheatley said: “It’s been amazing working on Generation Z with The Forge and Channel 4. It’s my first original series and a project very close to my heart. I hope everyone loves it as much as we do.”