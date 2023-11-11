DONOVAN THOMAS, 27, of Dol Yr Eos, Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Bedwas Road on July 16.

He was fined £200 and must pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

WILLIAM DANIEL EVANS, 35, of Stockwood Close, Langstone, Newport must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 30mph zone on Newport Road, Llantarnam, Cwmbran on May 4.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

KELLY-ANNE DAVIES, 32, of Llancayo Park, Bargoed, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in her blood on the A469 on May 27.

She was fined £392 and must pay a £156 surcharge and £85 costs.

KELLY BENNETT, 33, of Cooperative Terrace, Nantyglo was jailed for eight weeks but that sentence was suspended for 12 months after she admitted failing to provide specimen for analysis on October 14.

She was banned from driving for 30 months and must pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

LEE GRIST, 49, of Waltwood Road, Llanmartin, Newport was jailed for eight weeks but that sentence was suspended for 12 months after she admitted failing to provide specimen for analysis on October 15.

He was banned from driving for 30 months and must pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

CHRISTOPHER MORGAN, 60, of West Hill, Tredegar must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 at Newport Road, Caerphilly on May 5.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

GINA LISTER, 44, of James Prosser Way, Llantarnam, Cwmbran was conditionally discharged for two years after she admitted a public order offence on October 26, 2022.

She must pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

RAFAL KLEJ, 39, of Kenilworth Road, Newport was banned from driving for 20 months after he admitted drink driving with 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Church Street on October 15.

He was fined £300 and must pay a £120 surcharge and £85 costs.

TONY GARDNER, 56, of Llanerch Close, Wainfelin, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Road on May 3.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RACHAEL LOUISE GROUCOTT, 51, of Danygraig, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £283 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Station Road, Pontypool on May 3.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SIAN BRYANT, 39, of Tregwilym Road, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on April 30.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

SARAH CULLIS, 46, of Amroth Walk, St Dials, Cwmbran must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Station Road, Pontypool on May 3.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.