ANDREW MUMFORD, 49, of St James Way, Georgetown, Tredegar must pay £1,672.62 in a fine, compensation and costs after it was proved in his absence that he knowingly permitted controlled waste – numerous black bags – to be deposited in or on land, namely by a bin at the layby on Thomas Ellis Way, without the authority of a current environmental permit on or around April 1.

RYAN JOHN WHITEHEAD, 29, of Welland Crescent, Bettws, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Baneswell Road on May 28.

He must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Son murdered his own mother after beating her to death in ‘frenzied’ attack

MOHAMMED SALAM, 35, of Dolphin Street, Newport must pay £165 in a fine and costs after he pleaded guilty to stealing three hairdryers from TK Maxx on August 13.

ADAM VINES, 38, of Commercial Street, New Tredegar, Caerphilly must pay £1,856 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty following a trial of a public order offence and assault by beating between July 30 and August 30.

RICHARD HILL, 37, of Willow Close, Abergavenny was fined £200 after he pleaded guilty to being in breach of a sexual harm prevention order between July 1 and September 13.

He must pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

SARAH ROBERTS, 42, of Priory Court, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A472 in Pontllanfraith, Blackwood on September 26.

She was fined £80 and must pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

MARTIN HARRIS, 34, of Landseer Close, Newport must pay £236 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on Monmouth Castle Drive on December 7, 2022.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

TERESA ELIZABETH BALL, 50, of Westgate Court, Caerleon, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 in Caerwent on May 6.

Her driving record endorsed with three points.

SHANE PENGELLY, 47, of no fixed abode, Newport must pay £165 in a fine and costs after he admitted being in breach of a restraining order in Risca on June 15.