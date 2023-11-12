Along with buying gifts for loved ones and wrapping them up people will need a Christmas tree to put them under while they await the big day.

For many – myself included – a highlight of the festive season is the scent of pine needles on a real Christmas tree.

Here are some great local places to get a real Christmas tree (and what you should know before arriving)...

Bluebell Farm

Bluebell Farm in Usk will be selling Nordmann fir Christmas trees from November 25 – as a small business it will be accepting cash payments only.

Tim Miles, who takes pride in growing trees in an environmentally sustainable and carbon neutral way, said: “We are one of the only growers in South Wales which means that all our Christmas trees are freshly cut and homegrown.

“We even let people have a wander around the farm and choose their tree which we fell for them.”

Once Christmas tree sales begin for 2023, on November 25, Bluebell Farm will be open between 5pm and 9pm from Monday to Thursday. Freshly cut trees will be available in the yard – but during these times people will not be able to choose their trees (as the fields will be too dark).

For those wishing to select a tree to be felled, Bluebell Farm will be open from 10am to 9pm on Fridays (arrive before 5pm), or between 10am and 5pm on weekends.

Prices will be as follows:

4-5ft: £25;

5-6ft: £35;

6-7ft: £45;

8-9ft: £55;

9-10ft: £70;

10ft+: ask them for a quote.

Bluebell Farm can be found using the postcode NP15 1LX but it’s recommended to check Google Maps before travelling. For accurate directions, use What 3 words: https://what3words.com/dubbing.ambient.proclaims

Pinewood Christmas Trees

Pinewood Christmas Trees, in Draethen in Caerphilly, is a family run business offering people the opportunity to pick their own Christmas tree or choose from the pre-cut trees (or pot grown). There’s also a gift shop on site with decorations, tree stands, and presents for sale.

There will be Norway spruce, Nordmann fir, Fraser fir, and Noble fir trees available from Thursday, November 23.

Once open for 2023, Pinewood Christmas Trees will operate from 10am to 7pm on weekdays and from 9am to 5pm on weekends. Note that booking is required for weekends – people can book online through pinewoodchristmastrees.co.uk/

IKEA

Unfortunately, Christmas Trees Wales stopped selling Christmas trees from Wentwood Forest in Monmouthshire last year due to health and safety concerns.

Instead, they will operate from the outdoor car park at IKEA Cardiff (Ferry Road) next to the main entrance (CF11 0JR) and from IKEA Bristol (BS5 6XX).

Both sites will open on November 24 – they will operate from 10am to 8pm on weekdays and Saturdays, and from 11am to 5pm on Sundays.

The trees – which are all sourced from environmentally sustainable specialist UK Christmas tree nurseries – will be Nordmann fir which are a popular Christmas tree choice in the UK. Prices are as follows:

Blue (5-6ft): £29;

Red (6-7ft): £36;

Orange (7-8ft): £42;

Purple (8-9ft): £64;

Pink (9-10ft): £72.

Clearwell Farm

Clearwell Farm, in Cardiff (CF3 6XT), has now released tickets for their pick your own Christmas tree experience.

From November 25, people can pick from a selection of their trees (pre-cut) from the barn or walk through the plantation and pick a tree to be freshly cut in front of them.

The Christmas barn is not ticketed and will be open from 10am to 5pm on weekends or 12pm to 5pm on weekdays.

Pick-your-own Christmas trees are ticketed at £5 per car with the experience available between 10am and 3.30pm on weekends (from November 25 up to December 17). Clearwell Farm accepts card payments.

Tickets are available online at ticketsource.co.uk/clearwell-farm