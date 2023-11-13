SAMUEL DAVIES MORGAN, 29, of Queen Victoria Street, Tredegar was banned from driving for two years for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone and driving while not wearing a seat belt on the A4042 at Turnpike Road, Cwmbran on July 4.

He must pay £706 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

RYAN JAMES DEGROOT, 30, of Partridge Way, Duffryn, Newport must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on the B4239 at Wentloog Avenue, Peterstone on May 5.

His driving record endorsed with four points.

RYAN JOHN MOORE, 24, of Dart Road, Bettws, Newport must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a vehicle with tyres with insufficient tread on Rockhill Road, Pontymoile, Pontypool on April 25.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

JOEL BOYCE, 40, of Wye Crescent, Bettws, Newport must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR at the Maesglas East roundabout on April 30.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

JOSH EDWARDS, 22, of Morrison Street, Blackwood must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road, Newbridge on May 6.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

JAMES BOWKETT, aged 28, of Tenby Court, Hendredenny, Caerphilly must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A472 on Main Road, Maesycwmmer on May 6.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

TOMASZ MICHAL DERECZ, 44, of Clarke Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Heron Way, Duffryn on April 25.

His driving record endorsed with seven points.

VINCENT HOLDEN, 43, of Hughes Crescent, Chepstow must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

KENNETH ANTHONY LAMBERT, 54, of Southlands, Blaina must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road, Newbridge on May 6.

His driving record endorsed with three points.