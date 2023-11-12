Carriageway resurfacing on the M4 Toll Plaza eastbound between junction 23 (Rogiet) and the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge will start on Thursday, November 16, and continue for five nights.

National Highways will undertake carriageway repairs on the Prince of Wales Bridge before and during these works.

The work will be carried out at night between 8pm and 6am with a full eastbound carriageway closure between junction 23 and the bridge.

Road closures and diversions

Between Monday, November 13 and Wednesday, November 15, the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge eastbound will be closed between 9pm and 6am.

From Thursday, November 16, to Tuesday, November 21, the M4 eastbound between junction 23 (Rogiet) and the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge will be closed between 8pm and 6am.

From Wednesday, November 15 to Friday, November 17, the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge westbound will be closed between 10pm and 6am.

Traffic Wales has advised that motorists travelling east will be diverted via J23 (Rogiet) eastbound off-slip to continue their journey via the M48 carriageway before re-joining the M4 via the junction 21 eastbound on-slip, and vice versa for westbound traffic.

For further information, contact Traffic Wales on 0300 123 1213.