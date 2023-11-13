The impressive build is located on the site of the former Cwmcarn Comprehensive School and has been funded jointly by Caerphilly Council and Welsh Government through the Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme, which forms part of the Council’s wider Place Shaping Strategy.

The new building was constructed by Andrew Scott Ltd and has been designed to accommodate the Welsh medium primary school which has dramatically increased in numbers over the years and continues to grow.

The spacious school site boasts modern and light teaching spaces and extensive outdoor learning and play space which is a stark contrast from the former site, in addition to new facilities for childcare and special resource base.

The site also benefits from improved vehicle and pedestrian access, drop-off and pick-ups areas, designed to effectively manage traffic flow in the area.

Cabinet Member for Education and Communities Cllr Carol Andrews said, “Cwm Gwyddon has been commended as an excellent school many times and given the constraints of old site that they were operating within, that is truly incredible.

"The whole school community work hard to ensure that pupil wellbeing is at the heart of all that they do and I have no doubt that on this new site they will continue to go from strength to strength.”

She added: “I am very much looking forward to an official opening in January when they are settled in.”

Headteacher Anita Tucknutt said: “I can’t quite believe this day has come. It is very emotional for the staff as we have shared so many special memories at the old site and it was where ‘Teulu Cwm Gwyddon’ the Cwm Gwyddon family ethos was born.

"We are so lucky to be taking that with us to this amazing site, it is truly what the staff and pupils deserve and I have no doubt that we will continue to thrive in our new home.”

Building Director at Andrew Scott Ltd Steve Rees said: ”The completion of this new school Ysgol Gymraeg Gwyddon is a testament of the hard work, collaboration, and vision of everyone involved on the project.

"Our Site Team worked closely with Caerphilly Council the school and its pupils to design and develop a leading educational facility that will benefit the community for the foreseeable future. We are all extremely proud of what has been achieved and being a part of this remarkable facility.”