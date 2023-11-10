Charles Bailey, 94, was last seen at around 9am on Thursday, November 9, near Duffryn Drive in Newport.

Officers are now concerned for his welfare.

Charles is described as 5ft 9in tall, with a slim build and grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a blue tie, grey trousers, black jacket and black shoes.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send a direct message on social media quoting log reference 2300383396.

