Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Lucas Sam Simon Binnie was born three weeks early on October 10, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lbs 8oz. He is the first child of Gabrielle Jones and Cameron Binnie, of Abertillery.

Liliwen Jane Freeman was born one week late on October 14, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 7oz. She is the first child of Samantha Clark and Rhys Freeman, of Rogerstone.

Rainbow baby Ella Rose Jones was born on October 18, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 5oz. Her parents are Amber Danaher and Nicky Jones, of Newport, and siblings are Charlie Jones, four, Logan Jones, four, and Mason Jones, three.

Aurora Hollie Mckenzie was born on October 4, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 4oz. She is the first child of Georgia Dix and Dafydd Mckenzie, of Cwm, near Ebbw Vale.

Elsie-Louise Williams was born on October 6, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lbs 5oz. Her parents are Lauren Davies and Daffyd Williams, of newport, and her big brothers are Alfie-Jay, six, Harley-Jay, five, and Archie-Jay, three.